Police arrest nine in late night raid in Karachi's Rizvia

KARACHI: Karachi Police in a joint raid last night at Qadri House in Rizvia police jurisdiction and arrested nine suspects, including three high profile criminals and three shooters, a police official said on Sunday.

SSP Imran, chief of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Karachi has said that AIG Karachi had constituted a special team last week, which also included DIG West, CIA, SSP Central and SSP SIU.

The team conducted the raid on Saturday night on the information from an already arrested suspect namely Rehan who was arrested by the SIU two days ago in an injured condition after encounter.

The SSP said that among arrested nine suspects in the raid Jawad alias Waja Qadri, and Mullah Shahzeb were wanted by the police in several cases and were affiliated with an extremely wanted and dangerous extortion network run by Lyari gang war’s Wasiullah Lakho and Abdul Samad Kathiawari from abroad.

SSP Imran said that Rehan, was involved in extortion and firing incidents in Jamshed Quarters, arrested earlier.

Wasiullah Lakho and Abdul Samad Kathiawari are hiding abroad and running the criminal network here.

Arrested suspect Rehan made several disclosures during questioning, SSP said. He also disclosed the links of the gangsters with extortion incidents in the city.

A large quantity of weapons was also captured during the raid, SIU chief said.

Police have registered 10 cases against nine accused. Police had detained overall 17 people and found criminal record of eight persons, SSP Imran added.