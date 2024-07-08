Police arrest Peshawar acid attack suspect

PESHAWAR: Police has arrested an accused involved in recent acid attack on women travelling in rickshaw in Peshawar, ARY News reported on Monday.

CCPO Peshawar has said that a case has been registered at the Town police station against the accused.

The accused arrested from Karkhano Market was an accomplice of the ex-husband of the victim woman, police said.

The motorbike used in the acid attack has been recovered from the accused, police said. “Police conducting raids for arrest of another accomplice in attack”.

Two motorbike rides had thrown acid on women travelling in a rickshaw two days ago.

The incident took place at Peshawar’s Abdara Road, where the victim woman was travelling in rickshaw along with five others.

The CCTV footage showed two motorcycle riders chasing a rickshaw and thrown acid on the passengers, injuring them. The attackers were wearing masks and fled the scene after the attack.

A first information report (FIR) registered against the attackers, according to which four people, including a 28-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl, were injured in the acid attack.

The victim woman alleged that her former husband had been threatening to kill her and was behind the acid attack.