Police arrest Punjab Assembly’s secretary coordination

LAHORE: Police on Thursday arrested Secretary Coordination Punjab Assembly Inayat Ullah Lak ahead of no-trust motions in Punjab Assembly against Speaker Parvez Elahi and Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Khosa, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, Inayat Ullah Lak was arrested from outside the Governor House when he was going to court. He was not informed in which case he has been arrested by the police and has been shifted to Garhi Shahu police station.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Parvez Elahi has issued strict SOPs for the assembly session today which would likely see a debate on election of chief minister Punjab.

According to the SOPs, the session is scheduled to commence at 11:30 am with only lawmakers allowed to attend the proceedings, barring entry of any guests.

The MPAs will not be allowed to take their phones inside Punjab Assembly and will have to deposit it to security officials at the entrance. The female MPAs will not be allowed to carry their handbags.

Meanwhile, sources privy to the agenda of what could be a session marred by ruckus said that the PTI will likely hold a debate on the proceedings of the election conducted by deputy speaker which saw Hamza Shehbaz being elected as the chief minister of the province.

Both, Speaker Parvez Elahi and Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, will not be able to chair the proceedings owing to no-trust motions against them.

