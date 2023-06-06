34.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Advertisement -

Police arrest suspects involved in murder of Karachi’s businessman

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Sindh police apprehended two suspects allegedly involved in the murder of a businessman in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir, the key suspect, identified as Sameer alias Raju and Adeel has confessed the murder of the citizen.

The incident occurred two days ago when the arrested suspects opened fire during a robbery at a merchant’s residence, resulting in injuries to the father and son.

READ: Karachi police foil ATM theft attempt, arrest suspect

During the treatment, the critically injured businessman, succumbed to his injuries this morning, while his son is still under treatment.

Furthermore, law enforcers are intensified their efforts to apprehend Sami the third accomplice of the criminals and prime suspect in the shooting.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

What are you expecting from PDM-govt's Budget 2023-24 announcement?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.