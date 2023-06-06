Police arrest suspects involved in murder of Karachi’s businessman

KARACHI: Sindh police apprehended two suspects allegedly involved in the murder of a businessman in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir, the key suspect, identified as Sameer alias Raju and Adeel has confessed the murder of the citizen.

The incident occurred two days ago when the arrested suspects opened fire during a robbery at a merchant’s residence, resulting in injuries to the father and son.

During the treatment, the critically injured businessman, succumbed to his injuries this morning, while his son is still under treatment.

Furthermore, law enforcers are intensified their efforts to apprehend Sami the third accomplice of the criminals and prime suspect in the shooting.