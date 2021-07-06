Suspects involved in robbery bid at ex-commissioner Karachi’s home arrested ‎

KARACHI: Police on Tuesday claimed to have apprehended two suspects for allegedly committing a robbery at the residence of former commissioner Karachi Sohail Rajput, ARY NEWS reported.

SSP Central Malik Murtaza while divulging details of the arrest said that the suspects were arrested in a raid carried out by district central police and weapons were also recovered from their possession.

The suspects, SSP Central said have been identified as Raza Ahmed and Malik Taimur. “Weapons and looted material were also recovered from their possession,” he said.

The police further said that raids were also carried out to arrest other suspects wanted in the case.

The suspects on June 08 committed a robbery at the residence of former Commissioner Karachi Sohail Rajput and looted valuables worth over Rs40 million which included prize bonds, jewelry, US dollars, and Canadian currency.

The robbery at that time was termed as the biggest in the city during 2021. The dacoits had entered the residence after pretending to be the government officers in broad daylight at 11:26 am.

CCTV footage of the entire episode also surfaced which showed the criminals coming out of the house.

A case had been registered at Samanabad police station and police during previous interrogations revealed that the dacoity incident was planned and carried out by highly skilled criminals including some foreign nationals.