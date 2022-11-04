Police arrest suspicious person outside Shaukat Khanum Hospital

LAHORE: Police on Friday detained a person on suspicion from outside Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore, ARY News reported.

Imran Khan had reached Wazirabad while leading the real freedom march, where he attacked, as a result of which 13 people including the PTI chief were injured while one worker was killed.

According to details, the police detained the suspicious person from outside Shaukat Khanum Hospital, where former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan is hospitalized after a gun attack in Wazirabad.

Police say that the suspect belongs to Raiwand, the suspect was trying to unlock a vehicle parked outside the hospital.

The arrested person has been shifted to the police station, where the investigation into the matter is underway.

It should be noted that former prime minister Imran Khan is undergoing treatment at Shaukat Khanum Hospital, Imran Khan’s leg was operated, last night.

Hospital sources said that during the operation all kinds of particles were removed, luckily the bullet did not damage the leg bone, the operation was short but time was needed to satisfy from every angle.

