Police arrest thieves’ with PTCL underground cables

KARACHI: Police has arrested a gang of thieves’ red handed, involved in stealing the underground PTCL cables, a police official said on Sunday.

A police team headed by DSP Frere Chaudhry Shahid conducted raid and arrested 10 accused and recovered Rs 2.5 million worth stolen cable from their possession.

Police officials also recovered a tractor and truck from their possession.

“Three in-service PTCL employees were also among the arrested accused,” SSP Karachi South Sajid Saddozai said.

“The men were stealing PTCL cable near the St. Anthony church and had loaded the cable at a small truck,” SSP Saddozai said.

He said the accused were arrested red handed and stolen cables recovered from their possession.

An accused, identified as Iqbal Kabari (junk dealer), was escaped from the scene.

SSP South said that a case being registered against the arrested accused.