Police arrest two men posing as NAB officers

LAHORE: Punjab Shadman police arrested two men on Friday who were posing as police officers in Lahore, ARY News reported.

As per details, Shadman police stopped a suspected vehicle and upon checking the record it was revealed that the two men were not NAB officers.

The suspects were identified as Waseem Amjid and Waseem Shaukat from Kamalia district Toba Tek Singh.

The police recovered two rifles, magazines and bullets from their possession and a case was registered against them for further investigation.

Earlier, Karachi police arrested two alleged extortionists posing as National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officers to threaten citizens.

Two ‘extortionists’ were arrested by Clifton police officials after a complaint registered by a citizen for receiving threatening telephone calls from the accused posing as NAB officers.

After registering the complaint, the citizen asked the accused to reach a location to receive the extortion money. When the accused reached the said location, police nabbed the ‘extortionists’.

