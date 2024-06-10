Police arrest two street criminals in Karachi

KARACHI: In a significant breakthrough, two robbers who targeted a citizen in Sohrab Goth were arrested with the help of CCTV footage, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Bilal Colony police operation led to the arrest of the suspects, identified as Nadir and Manthar.

The incident occurred on June 6 in Sohrab Goth, where the accused committed the robbery.

Utilizing the footage, the police were able to track down and capture the street criminals, while the arms, stolen motorcycle and looted goods were also recovered from the suspects during the operation.

Police investigations revealed that both Nadar and Menthar had prior criminal records and had previously served time in jail.