Police arrest two street criminals in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh police claimed to have arrested two street criminals under the jurisdiction of Sir Syed police station in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) stated that the two street criminals, identified as Riyaz and Alamgir, were arrested near Mohammad Shah graveyard road in North Karachi.

During the checking of the individuals, a pistol, drugs, and two snatched mobile phones were recovered from the possession of the arrested street criminals.

Earlier in the day, Sindh police reportedly conducted 16 encounters, resulting in the arrest of 18 robbers and 949 suspects in the past week.

As per the police spokesperson, 141 different types of illegal weapons and 40.49 kg of drugs were recovered from the possession of the accused criminals.

The spokesperson further highlighted that a total of 49 stolen motorcycles and one car have been taken into custody by the accused.

In another incident, a most wanted terror suspect, affiliated with the outlawed BLA, has been arrested from Lyari, citing DIG South.

DIG Karachi-South Asad Raza has said that arrested terrorist Mairaj alias Mama was used to conduct Reiki for the banned outfit. “He was providing information to Commander Jalal of the banned terror organization,” a police officer said.

The banned group was used to attack the security forces based on the information provided by Mairaj Mama, Asad Raza said. “The terrorist was involved in Reiki of a military vehicle in 2017, going to Gwadar from Turbat,” he said.

“Arrested man also made information gathering of a military camp in Nasirabad, Balochistan,” DIG-South said. “Several personnel were martyred in the terrorist attack,” police officer said.

“Four cousins of an intelligence officer were killed as a result of the terrorist’s information gathering,” DIG Asad Raza said.

He was also involved in Reiki and attack on Gwadar airport and Pakistan Navy airport, DIG South said.

The arrested terrorist was also involved in the attack on military personnel in Nushki, the police chief disclosed.