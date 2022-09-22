Police arrest two suspects in minor girl’s rape case in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Thursday claimed to have apprehended two suspects in rape and murder case of a 12-year-old girl in 100 Quarters area in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

Police officials while claiming progress in the case said that two suspects were arrested and their DNA samples were taken to match with the evidence found on the victim.

The police said that the body of the girl was found from a house in 100 Quarters and initially the entire episode was termed a suicide only to be found later that the girl was murdered after being sexually abused.

Meanwhile, the funeral of the minor girl was offered today at Bengali Para ground in the area, a day after the father said that he would not bury his daughter till the justice is served.

The father while recalling the rape and murder incident said when he returned home from work, he found the door locked from inside. Later, he jumped inside his house from a neighbour’s wall and found the body of his daughter hanging with the ceiling.

While refusing to bury his daughter, the father demanded the arrest of persons involved in the heinous crime. “The girl was home alone as her mother had left the family in the recent past,” he added.

In response to a question, the man refused to cast doubt, saying that he has no differences with anyone. He also criticised the police for not taking the matter seriously.

