Police arrest two suspects linked to Israel’s spy agency: Iran media

TEHRAN: Iranian media said Sunday that police had arrested two suspects over alleged links to Israel’s Mossad spy agency, on the third day of heavy exchange of fire between the two foes.

“Two members of the Mossad terrorist team who were making bombs, explosives, booby traps and electronic equipment were arrested” in Alborz province, west of Tehran, the Tasnim news agency reported, citing a police spokesperson.

Iranian media on Saturday also reported arrest of five persons in the central city of Yazd on suspicion of spying for Israel and allegedly collaborating with its intelligence services.

According to local news outlets, the suspects were allegedly involved in gathering sensitive information and taking photographs of strategic sites. Authorities claim the individuals were working in coordination with Israeli intelligence.

In addition to the arrests, a vehicle reportedly smuggling Israeli-made drones into the country was also seized during the operation, raising concerns over covert surveillance activities.

The arrests come at a time of heightened hostilities between Iran and Israel, following Israel’s military offensive against Iranian targets a couple of days ago.

The identities of the detained individuals have not been made public.