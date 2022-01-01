Police arrest two terrorism suspects in Karachi

KARACHI: Two terrorism suspects arrested from Karachi with hand grenade, passports, illegal arms and other documents, citing a police official ARY News reported on Saturday.

Two terror suspects have been arrested from Shah Latif police jurisdiction, SSP Malir Irfan Bahadur said.

“The accused have been trained from Afghanistan and had gathered in Karachi for planning an act of sabotage,” SSP Irfan Bahadur said. “The accused were involved in attacks on security forces and other acts of sabotage,” police official said.

The arrested men have been identified as Razaullah alias Nasir and Habib Noor alias Sher Habib, he said. “Accused Razaullah had joined Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in 2011 and Habib Noor joined the TTP in year 2008 and were involved in scores of terrorism acts on orders of the group’s high command,” SSP Malir said.

Police getting information from them for their other accomplices and their hideouts, he said. More arrests and recoveries are expected during the investigation, he added.

