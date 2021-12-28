Police arrest two TTP men in Karachi raid

KARACHI: The SITE Superhighway police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested two suspected terrorists said to be associated with banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East Qamar Jiskani said a raid was conducted in the SITE Superhighway area on intelligence information, which led to the arrest of the suspects.

Two hand grenades and a pistol were seized from the possession of the suspects who were identified as Anas Khan and Firdous, he said. A first information report (FIR) was registered against them at the SITE Superhighway police station.

The SSP said the suspects received training in Afghanistan. Anas was previously arrested in Afghanistan and remained in the country’s Pul-e-Charkhi prison from 2007 to 2012, he revealed.

Moreover, he said the suspect’s father served as a TTP member from Waziristan, Pakistan and was killed in 2020. The SSP said the police are checking whether the suspects have any previous criminal record or not.

