Police arrest two terrorism suspects from Karachi’s Ibrahim Hyderi

KARACHI: The police have arrested two alleged Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) suspects from Ibrahim Hyderi area, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The police in an intelligence-based operation arrested two terror suspects and recovered two hand grenades from their possession.

Arrested terrorism suspects have been native of South Waziristan region and returned from Afghanistan after getting training of sabotage and terrorism, according to police sources.

The father and two brothers of arrested suspect Naimatullah were also affiliated with the TTP, police said. “One of his brothers, Barkatullah has been arrested, while another brother Amanullah was killed in a police encounter in year 2014,” officials said.

“Arrested terrorist had killed a man Mehtab, suspecting him an informer of the police,” police sources said.

Earlier, the police had arrested two terrorism suspects of the TTP who were planning attacks in Karachi.

The police said that the two were returned from Afghanistan and had been involved in several terrorism bids before. Police confiscated over 1kg of explosives and detonators.

They were planning coordinated attacks in the metropolis and had also launched attacks on NATO supplies in the port city, according to police.