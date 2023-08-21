Police arrested another key suspect in May 9 riots case

RAWALPINDI: In a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the violent protests that erupted on May 9, the local police apprehended another key suspect, ARY News reported on Monday.

A former Chairman of Union Council 18, Sajjad Hyder, was taken into custody by the local police.

Hyder had reportedly been in hiding since his alleged involvement in the attack on the Army installations and Corps Commander’s house, which had further exacerbated tensions during the protests.

The attack has been officially registered under the Terrorism Act at the Newtown police station.

Meanwhile, the total number of individuals detained in connection with the May 9 protests has risen to 78.

Earlier, Punjab police stated that 2138 suspects have been arrested in five major cities in connection with the May 9 violence.

The police record shows that 645 suspects were arrested in 14 terrorism cases from Lahore which includes 93 nominated suspects of May 9 violence.

Police arrested 173 suspects in 2 cases from Gujranwala, 438 arrested in 14 terrorism cases from Rawalpindi and 670 arrested from Sargodha in nine terrorism cases.

Furthermore, the Punjab police took 212 suspects in custody in five terrorism cases whereas 159 suspects were released in 44 cases after the identification parade.

May 9 violence

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers.