Lahore police arrest man for abusing pigeons in Johar town

LAHORE: Police in Johar Town have arrested a man identified as Alam Sher in Lahore pigeon abuse, ARY News reported.



The suspect was involved in animal brutality by revealing pigeons to mistreatment in the name of amusement and social media fame.

He would ask others to contribute in a brutal game where pigeons were thrown forcefully into the air, and he would award cash prizes according to how high the birds could be thrown.

In police reports, it is mentioned that the suspect would regularly upload videos of the abuse to social media platforms, inciting public anger and swift action from law enforcement.

Traffic warden Shama Muhammad Jameel filed a formal complaint about the Lahore pigeon abuse for the case’s registration under animal protection laws.

During the raid, between 80 to 90 pigeons were recovered by the Police Animal Rescue Centre. Among them, five were seriously injured on their claws, while 10 to 15 others were found in an exhausted state due to neglect.

The rescued birds have been sent to a rescue centre for medical treatment and recovery.

This incident comes after another serious case of animal brutality in Johar Town, where a social media influencer was found to have abused exotic animals and pets, keeping them in very bad conditions.

Activists and officials have called for stricter enforcement of animal welfare laws and greater public awareness to prevent such acts from recurring.

Officials emphasised that Lahore pigeon abuse is not just a violation of animal rights but a reflection of deeper societal issues regarding empathy and ethical treatment of living beings.

The investigation is underway, and further charges may be filed depending on the results.

