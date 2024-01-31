Police arrests fake lawyer in Karachi’s City Court

KARACHI: The police has arrested a fake woman lawyer here in the city court premises, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“The lawyer’s diary and visiting cards have also been recovered from the accused, which has been 8th class passed,” police officials said.

A case has been registered against accused woman at the city court police station.

“The woman had arrived in court wearing lawyers’ black coat to plead a case,” police said. “The lawyers caught the accused in court and handed her over to police,” officials said.

Arrested woman has been transferred to the women police station, investigation police officials said.