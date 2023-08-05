Police arrests Murad Saeed’s father in Swat

SWAT: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed’s father Muhammad Saeed has been arrested in Swat, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police officials said that Murad Saeed’s father was arrested for persuading people to protest after the arrest of PTI chairman in Toshakhana case.

The police conducted a raid on the PTI leader’s house and took him to an unidentified location after arrest.

Earlier today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was taken in custody from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore soon after he was found guilty of “corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana case and sentenced to three years in prison.

PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi confirmed the arrest of the PTI chairman in the Toshakhana case.PTI’s Punjab Chapter also confirmed the reports with a tweet: “Imran Khan is being moved to Kot Lakhpat Jail.”

The court also imposed Rs 100,000 fine on the convicted chief of the PTI. The court also declared the former prime minister ineligible to hold public office for five years.