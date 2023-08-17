29.9 C
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Police arrests six accused for 'celebratory' firing incident

LAHORE: The police arrested six accused for aerial firing in celebration of Independence Day, due to which two children were allegedly killed in Shahdara, Badami Bagh, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Investigation Imran Kishor stated that the arrested individuals have also been booked in several cases of murder and attempted murder in the past.

Meanwhile, the police recovered pistols, rifles, bullets and cartridges from the possession of the arrested accused.

It is pertinent to mention here that, on the occasion of Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day, a series of aerial firing commenced in various areas of Karachi, including Liaquatabad, Liyari, Garden, Mahmoodabad, Landhi, Korangi, New Karachi, and Bilal Colony.

In the celebratory firing incident one civilian lost his life while, 12 individuals sustained injuries, including women.

According to rescue sources, one person was injured due to aerial firing in Bilal Colony, Sector 7, meanwhile, two individuals were injured near Liaquatabad, as well as in Korangi and Landhi.

Similarly, one individual was injured in Mahmoodabad, one in Lyari and one person was injured near New Karachi.

Rescue sources mentioned that a young man who was injured due to aerial firing in Mahmoodabad, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

