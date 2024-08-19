Police arrests two suspected robbers in Karachi

KARACHI: The local police arrested two suspects allegedly involved in robbing citizens at gunpoint in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

During a patrolling operation in the Korangi Khokhrapar area, the police arrested the suspects, identified as Faisal and Faizan, were found in possession of two pistols and two stolen mobile phones.

A case has been registered against the suspects at the Khokhrapar police station, while further investigations are underway.

The operation highlights the ongoing efforts of the Karachi police to curb street crimes in the city.

Earlier to this, the CCTV footage of the robbery incident came to light, showing the ruthless robbers snatching valuables from the woman in the broad daylight in Karachi.

The footage was emerged from Karachi’s Shadman Town area, in which a man and woman can be seen reached outside their house, unaware of the robbers behind them and became the victim of the robbery.

In the video, the woman can be seen resisting the robbery attempt but the accused managed to escape after snatching the valuables from the lady.