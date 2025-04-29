Police assure tight security for Northern Bypass cattle market routes

KARACHI: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) West Irfan Baloch said that More than 1,000 police personnel and commandos will be deputed on the routes of Karachi’s central cattle market established at Northern Bypass.

Irfan Baloch along with SSP West Tariq Mastoi and other law enforcement agencies, visited the cattle market Northern Bypass and reviewed the security arrangements.

Speaking to newsmen, the DIG West said that not a single robbery incident has been reported for last three years on the routes leading to the Northern Bypass cattle market efforts of the police.

Irfan Baloch said more than 1,000 personnel of police and law enforcement agencies will be deployed on the routes of the cattle market. He said that law enforcement agencies are in constant touch with the cattle market administration.

The DIG West said that a control room has been set up to monitor the situation. He said Rangers will also perform security duties along with the police while CTD and Special Branch personnel will also be deployed for security of citizens.

Cattle Market Administrator Shahab Ali said that vendors’ animals are stranded on roads due to road closures in Sindh, affecting their participation in the market.

For the convenience of the traders and buyers of the cattle market, the cattle market administration has also introduced a token system for animals first time.

“If you purchase ten animals, you will be provided with ten tokens for the animals, by showing which you will be able to easily take your purchased sacrificial animal outside the limits of the cattle market. This step has been taken for the protection and safety of sacrificial animals”.

Read More: Eidul Adha 2025 expected dates in Pakistan

For the convenience of traders and buyers, an ATM machine facility will be available in the market.

“While considering the interest the citizens, a huge discount of up to 50 percent has been given in parking fees.”

The traders in general blocks are allowed to bring standard tents with them, while the administration has given a big relief on setting up tents in VVIP and VIP blocks. Tents in VVIP and VIP blocks can also be obtained from the administration at a discounted price.

“If traders in VVIP and VIP blocks set up their own tents, they will have to pay a discounted price to administration based on the space”.

According to organisers, the tent must be in accordance with the standards of the cattle market. In case a standard tent is not available, a tent can also be taken from the administration at discounted rates.

Even before the inauguration of the cattle-friendly market, traders and cattle owners coming from Punjab and Sindh are being provided with all possible facilities.”