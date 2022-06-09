Police at Parliament Lodges: PTI MNA Aliya Hamza likely to be arrested

ISLAMABAD: Following a strong protest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) women lawmakers at the Parliament House, MNA Aliya Hamza Malik is likely to be arrested by police, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Contingents of the police force have gathered outside the Parliament Lodges. Sources told ARY News that police could arrest PTI MNA Aliya Hamza Malik as she was seen in the video among women lawmakers who broke into the Parliament House during a joint sitting.

Senior police officers have also reached the Parliament Lodges.

Earlier in the day, PTI’s women lawmakers staged a protest outside the Parliament House after being barred from entering the premises.

The joint sitting of the Parliament was underway in which important bills including National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Election Act amendment bills were passed.

The protest was led by the party’s leaders Aliya Hamza, Kanwal Shauzab and Maleeka Bokhari. The lawmakers were carrying pots in their hands.

The protesters tried to enter the Parliament House building by climbing onto the gates to record their protest.

They chanted slogans of “imported hukoomat namanzoor” (no to imported government) against the rising inflation in the country as well as the bills passed by the coalition government during a joint session.

In a bid to ward off any untoward incident, police personnel also reached the site of the protest.

