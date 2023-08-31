27.9 C
Police attacked during raid to arrest history-sheeter

A police team was attacked by a mob during a raid at an Irani Basti to arrest a history-sheeter in Mumbai, India.

A video of the entire attack that took on Tuesday when Mumbai police raided the Irani Basti in the Ambivili area of Mumbai to nab a hardened criminal Firoz Khan with 35 criminal cases, was also recorded on a nearby close circuit camera (CCTV).

A team from Mumbai’s DN Nagar police station had zeroed in on the accused, identified as Firoz Khan with 35 criminal cases, who was involved in a case where a man was allegedly duped by a group of people posing as police officials on August 10.

Following his identification in the duping case, a few members of the police team reached Irani Basti and located Firoz Khan in a saloon, following which the other members of the team were alerted, who reached the spot and took him into custody.

As the team started driving out of the Irani Basti in a van, a mob gathered in the area and started pelting stones at the team. The attack continued till the cops managed to rush the accused out of the area.

