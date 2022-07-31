Police bar citizens to visit Hawkesbay as six Karachi youngsters drown

KARACHI: Karachi police have asked citizens to refrain from visiting Hawkesbay beach after at least six youngsters have drowned in multiple incidents despite a ban on swimming under section 144, ARY NEWS reported.

The police have blocked all thoroughfares going towards Hawkesbay as the people engaged in heated argument with the authorities to allow them to visit the seaside.

“As per the directives of the commissioner Karachi, a strict ban is being imposed on swimming in the sea under section 144,” they said, adding that they could not allow families to go to the seaside.

They said that only those who are employed in the area are allowed to cross the police barricade. “The citizens should act responsibly and avoid coming to Hawkesbay beach,” the police said.

It is pertinent to mention here that rescue workers have recovered the bodies of two boys who drowned at Hawks Bay beach on Saturday, while four more reportedly drowned at Turtle Beach.

According to the details, rescue workers have recovered the dead bodies of two young boys who drowned near the Sandspit area. The boys have been identified as 15-year-old Mamoon and 16-year-old Mohsin. Both the boys were residents of North Karachi.

The boys had drowned in the sea during a picnic on the beach with their friends. Edhi Rescue services have recovered their bodies and have transferred them to the Civil Hospital Karachi.

Moreover, Edhi rescue officials told that four more boys had drowned in the sea near hut 109 at Turtle Beach. Two of them were rescued while the one body has been recovered, they added.

The dead has been identified as Nihal, who was a resident of Liaquatabad near Sindhi Hotel.

