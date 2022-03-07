Police baton charge, tear gas Punjab University employees

LAHORE: Police on Monday used baton-charge and tear gas on dozens of the protesting employees of the Punjab University, leaving several of them injured, ARY News reported.

The Punjab University employees staged a protest on Canal Road, demanding the Disparity Allowance. According to the protesters, five employees got injured when police used baton-charge and tear gas to disperse them.

After the police action, the protesters blocked the Thokar Niaz Baig to campus road.

A spokesperson for the Punjab University said the administration has approved a 25 special allowance for the employees and that the Punjab governor, the vice chancellor and Higher Education Commission have already explained their stance on the matter.

He said the employees’ protest without contacting the administration is uncalled for.

The federal government last month notified 15 percent raise in salaries of federal government employees from March 1. According to a notification, 15 percent special allowance will be given to the federal government employees from Grade-1 to Grade-19.

In this connection, a circulation has been issued to all concerned government departments.

