Police book three accused in murder of PML-N MPA’s father

PAKPATTAN: Police has booked three accused in murder case of PML-N MPA Mian Naveed’s father, who was murdered yesterday in Pakpattan, ARY News reported.

The FIR Rana Ahmad Ali’s murder, with Mian Naveed Ali as complainant, has been registered against Ata Bugti, a former gunman of the PML-N leader, and two unknown persons.

Police is clueless about the murder incident as the key accused of the murder has been at large.

Funeral prayers of Rana Ahmad Ali, a veteran PML-N leader, has been offered yesterday, which was attended by large number of party workers and local people. He was laid to rest in local graveyard.

According to police, Rana Ahmed Ali was found dead in his room covered in a pool of blood.

The deceased was an active member of PML-N and a famous businessman.

