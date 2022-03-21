Police book two PTI MPAs for protest outside ‘rebel’ MNA in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Monday booked two Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPAs and several other party leaders for staging a protest outside the residence of a dissident PTI MNA Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, ARY NEWS reported.

The members of the Sindh Assembly booked by the police in the FIR at Boat Basin police station included Shah Nawaz Jadoon and Saeed Ullah Afridi, under charges of threatening a person.

Moreover, the PTI workers also staged a protest outside the Clifton police station over the arrest of party leader Murad Sheikh and his family members.

“Murad Sheikh’s residence was raided without a search warrant and his family was also arrested,” PTI Karachi leader and MPA Bilal Ghaffar said and added that the party workers staged protest at a distance from the residence of Ramesh Kumar.

Speaking over registration of cases against party MPAs, Minister for Ports and Shipping and PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi said that the Sindh government is arresting PTI workers in Karachi and they have also nominated sitting MPAs in the FIR.

“They had protested peacefully outside the house of a Minorty MNA who has defected!” he said and added that signs of nervousness visible both on PPP leadership’s tone, face and attitude!

