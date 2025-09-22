Police book unidentified men for setting dumper on fire in Karachi

KARACHI: A case has been registered at Aziz Bhatti police station, Karachi, over the incident of setting a dumper on fire at NIPA flyover, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to police officials, the case has been lodged against 20 to 25 unidentified individuals.

The FIR includes sections pertaining to property damage, rioting, and arson.

The contents of the FIR state that the incident occurred after a motorcyclist woman was injured when hit by the dumper. Following the accident, enraged individuals set the dumper ablaze, causing further chaos.

Police confirmed that investigations are underway to identify and apprehend those involved in the incident.

Read more: Dumper set on fire after accident in Karachi

Earlier, at least seven dumpers were set ablaze by enraged residents following the deaths of a brother and sister in a high-speed, heavy traffic accident on Rashid Minhas Road in Karachi.

A speeding dumper ran over a motorcycle on Rashid Minhas Road in the Federal B Area, killing a 22-year-old woman, Mahnoor, and her 14-year-old brother, Ahmed Raza, while leaving their father critically injured.

Following the incident, angry residents set fire to seven dumpers in the area.

Heavy contingents of police and Rangers arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control. SSP Gulberg stated that the dump truck driver has been taken into custody.