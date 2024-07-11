Police bust international drug trafficking gang in Punjab

LAHORE: The law enforcers reportedly arrested an international gang involved in selling drugs in educational institutions in Lahore, ARY News reported on Thursday.

After Karachi, the group distributing poison in the educational institutions of Lahore was also been exposed, as international drug dealer gang was arrested.

The arrested individuals included the British, Italian and Spanish citizens allegedly involved in drug peddling.

READ: Mohsin Naqvi directs to launch crackdown against drug mafia

The operatives of the gang used to supply drugs to various posh areas, schools, colleges and universities including Cantt and DHA.

DIG Organized Crimes, Imran Kishor, stated that drugs worth millions of rupees were recovered from the arrested accused including 4.5kg of cocaine, 10.8kg of dancing pulls, and 7kg of heroin.