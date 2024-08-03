web analytics
Saturday, August 3, 2024
Police arrest three member of honey trap gang in Lahore

TOP NEWS

LAHORE: Following the recent case of honey trap involving renowned writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, the police has managed to bust another honey trap gang in Lahore, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Incidents of honey trap is on a rise in Punjab province as another young man has fallen victim.

According to police reports, the victim named – Hamza – befriended a girl named – Kainat – who lured him to her flat under the pretext of having breakfast together, once Hamza arrived with the breakfast, three other individuals entered the flat along with him.

The police revealed that the accused not only assault the victim but also stole his cash and mobile phone, while the girl recorded videos of the incident on her mobile.

Based on a complaint by the victim, Hamza, the police registering a case against the accused and initiated the investigating and have taken the suspects into custody.

