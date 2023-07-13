Police called over reports of ‘screaming woman’ turned out to be a parrot

In an incident that went viral in no time, police were called over reports of a ‘screaming woman’ but it turned out to be a parrot.

The UK police dispatched three cars to a house after they were called by a concerned neighbor alerted by the sound of “a woman’s screams” but when the police showed up it turned out to be Freddie, a 3-year-old Amazon parrot, making the “woman screaming” noises.

Police said the neighbor called to report a possible incident involving a distraught woman after mistaking the sounds of the parrot for screaming.

The police were contacted at around 1:50 pm when they searched for the source of these “female cries” which led them to the home of a bird keeper.

