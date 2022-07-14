Police chalk out security plan for Punjab by elections on July 17

LAHORE: Punjab Police has chalked out its security plan for by-elections on 20 seats of provincial legislature scheduled on July 17, ARY News reported.

I.G. Punjab has directed the police officials to ensure enforcement of the election code of conduct at any cost.

Police department will deploy over 52,000 officials in 14 districts of Punjab for by-elections.

The election commission has established 3100 polling stations in 14 districts of the province.

Anti-riot Force’s 100 officials will be posted as reserve force for the election.

The election commission has set up 465 polling stations in four constituencies of Lahore. The police will post over 8,000 officers and other personnel in Lahore for election security, according to the police plan.

The department has set up special control room for monitoring of election security, officials said.

It is to be mentioned here that the by-elections on 20 Punjab Assembly vacant seats will be held on July 17 as tough competition is expected between PML-N and PTI following whirlwind election campaigns by Imran Khan and Maryam Nawaz.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has de-seated 20 PTI lawmakers who voted against the party line and in favour of the PML-N candidate for chief minister, Hamza Shahbaz.

