Police changes rape victim’s statement, Jacobabad court informed

JACOBABAD: Lady polio worker told Jacobabad court that she was raped but police forced to change the statement, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The polio worker was raped two days ago in Allah Bux Jakhrani village.

The sessions judge Jacobabad had summoned the rape victim polio worker and the police in the court.

Police officials confessed that the influential people had intervened, and the victim’s statement was changed from abduction and rape to robbery.

“Accused Ahmed Jakhrani has been arrested,” SSP Jacobabad told the court.

DNA samples have been sent to lab for tests. A four-member joint investigation team has been constituted for investigation of the crime, police told the court. The JIT will submit its report in the court within 14 days.