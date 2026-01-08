KP police launch app to obtain Police Clearance Certificates

PESHAWAR: Residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) can now apply for police clearance certificates for visa purposes without visiting a police station, through the newly launched “Police Sahulat Markaz” app.

Applicants can simply download the app and submit their request within minutes.

HOW TO APPLY

After opening the app, users should select the “Police Clearance for Visa” option, choose the destination country, their district, and the purpose of travel.

Applicant must also indicate whether he will collect the certificate or authorize a relative. In the latter case, the relative’s details must be provided.

Fee Payment and Verification:

Once the information is saved, a PSID number appears on the screen. This number allows applicants to pay the required fee through Easypaisa and verification through the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA).

Two red markers on the screen indicate pending steps; these turn green once the payment is processed and verification is completed.

Three days after verification, applicants can collect their clearance certificates from the nearest Police Sahulat Markaz.