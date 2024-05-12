Police constable arrested for ‘honey trapping’ citizens

Following the honey trap incidents reported from Katcha area, a similar case involving police constable emerged from Sahiwal, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A police constable was named in the First Information Report (FIR) for allegedly involved in honey trap case in Sahiwal.

As per the FIR, a female named Maham booked a car on rent from the owner, named Arshad, and directed to drop the car on the location.

Another car, purportedly carrying police constables named Rana Akmal and Rana Zia, reportedly overtook Arshad’s vehicle and forced him to stop near College Chowk. They then coerced him into the back seat of their car at gunpoint and demanded a ransom of Rs 300,000.

According to the content of the FIR, the police constable and his accomplice forcefully withdraw Rs 43,000 from the car owner’s bank account and threatened to lock him up in a drug case if he told anyone regarding this incident.

The District Police Officer (DPO) took notice of the incident after which the police registered a case and successfully arrested the girl and the constable involved in the case.