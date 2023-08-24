Police constable gunned down by unidentified assailants in Karachi

KARACHI: A police constable namely Adil was martyred in a gun attack in the Purana Golimar area of Karachi on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Unidentified assailants ambushed a police patrol party on two motorcycles in the Purana Golimar area of Karachi, leaving constable Adil dead in the gun attack.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Keamari Faizan Ali told the media that four cops on two motorcycles were patrolling in the area when unidentified assailants ambushed the team.

The martyred cop was deputed at the Pak Colony police station. SSP Keamari added that one of the attackers has also gotten injured when the cops responded to the attack.

He vowed that the culprits will be arrested at any cost.

Earlier in the month, a policeman accompanying the polio vaccination team was martyred when unidentified miscreants targeted him in Miryan area of the Bannu district.

According to police, the lower head constable (LHC) Kamran Khan was on security duty with polio workers in the Akhundkhel area when he came under the attack.

Kamran received serious bullet wounds and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, said police.

Later, the martyred cop was laid to rest at a graveyard in his ancestral Lalozai Surani village.