Police Constable Shabbir drowns trying to rescue woman at canal

GUJRANWALA: Constable Shabbir of the Mandi Bahauddin police embraced martyrdom while trying to rescue a woman in a fast-moving canal, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Mandi Bahauddin Police Constable Shabbir was drowned in a fast-moving canal trying to save a woman’s life. Police said that the brave constable was trying to save the woman from being drowned who jumped into the canal to commit suicide.

Due to Shabbir’s brave move, the woman was rescued, however, the cop was drowned.

RPO Dr Haider Ashraf and Commissioner Naveed Haider visited the scene and met the cop’s relatives.

RPO Ashraf issued directives to expedite the rescue operation to find the constable. The commission said Constable Shabbir set an example of bravery by sacrificing his own life to save humanity.

In May, a brave doctor saved the life of a boy who was drowning in the Kotri Barrage Hyderabad.

Dr Matiur Rahman who is posted in Liaqat Medical University Hospital, risked his own life and saved the life of a youth who was drowning in Kotri Barrage.

He said that many people gathered when they saw the boy drowning but no one tried to save him. He stopped his car and jumped from the Kotri Barrage bridge to save the youth’s life.

After seeing his bravery the staff of Kotri Barrage also helped him. The doctor said that when he jumped in the water the youth was taking his last breaths but he saved him. He added that the man was 35 years old and he was immediately shifted to hospital for the first aid.