Police contacts CTD for Mufti Qaiser murder probe

KARACHI: A CCTV footage of the murder of religious scholar Mufti Qaiser near Edhi morgue in Sohrab Goth has surfaced, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The police have contacted with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) for assistance in investigation of the crime, police officials said.

The district police and the CTD will jointly probe the crime, officials said.

“Two motorbike riding gunmen fired eight bullets in the incident,” police said. ” The empties of 9mm pistol have been sent to lab for forensic test,” officials said.

“The accused used helmets to hide their identities while committing the crime,” police said.

According to officials the CTD and district police investigating into the crime from different angles.

“The murder case will be registered on complaint of the family members of Mufti Farooq, officials said.

Mufti Farooq was died, and a child was injured in Sohrab Goth firing incident, police added.