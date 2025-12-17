Karachi police announce date to launch crackdown on illegal number plates

Karachi police have announced a citywide crackdown on vehicles using fancy or illegal number plates, as authorities seek to curb attempts by motorists to evade traffic penalties.

Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi (AIGP), Javed Alam Odho, said the operation would begin on Friday, 19 November 2025, and target vehicles displaying fake, concealed or altered registration numbers.

He was speaking at a press conference at the Karachi Police Office, accompanied by Chief Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) Zubair Habib, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah, and Director Excise Motor Registration Shabana Baloch.

Javed Alam Odho has stated that the introduction of the TRACS system has significantly improved traffic management in Karachi and has received positive feedback from the public. However, official monitoring showed that some motorists were adopting new methods to avoid e-challans.

“These include the use of fake number plates, hidden plates and tampered registration numbers,” he said.

Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi, Javed Alam Odho, has said that the campaign will be carried out jointly by the district police, officials from the excise department, and members of the Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC).

He said authorities will check excise records before taking action. Vehicles and motorcycles found to be in violation would be seized, and cases would be registered against the offenders.

He suggested that those motorists who have applied for legal number plates must carry a valid receipt. Police will temporarily seize vehicles without legal number plates and take action against the illegal use of green number plates.