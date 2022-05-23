‘Police deployed outside Lal Haveli, not afraid of being arrested’

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and a strong ally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sheikh Rasheed claimed on Monday that police teams have been deployed outside his Lal Haveli residence, ARY News reported.

Sheikh Rasheed said in a statement that four vehicles with government number plates have been deployed outside his Lal Haveli residence ahead of PTI’s long march to Islamabad.

He claimed that police officials without uniforms were deployed along with the vehicle there.

The former interior minister said that he is not afraid of being arrested. “I will not get arrested and I will timely reach the Islamabad march’s venue on May 25 on the call of Imran Khan at any cost.”

READ: PTI LONG MARCH: GOVT DEVISES STRICT SECURITY PLAN FOR ISLAMABAD

He announced that he will depart for Islamabad long march at 2:00 pm from his Lal Haveli residence and Allah Almighty will grant them success.

Earlier, it was learnt that the federal government has decided to fail Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march towards Islamabad.

In a move to fail the PTI’s long march, the PML-N-led federal government has decided to seal the coming and outgoing ways towards Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

READ: PTI SEEKS PERMISSION FOR LONG MARCH IN ISLAMABAD

Meanwhile, containers are also being shifted to the federal capital’s Red Zone. It is expected that the Red Zone will be sealed by tonight to ensure entry denial to the PTI workers and supporters.

On Sunday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan announced to hold Islamabad long march on May 25.

Tabling his demands, the PTI chairman said, “We are demanding the date of fresh elections and dissolution of the assembly. We want fair and free elections in the country. Our style of politics is peace and our public gatherings are attended by people from all walks of life and women.”

Comments