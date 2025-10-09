Police detain suspects in Ghotki journalist's murder case

GHOTKI: Police have conducted raids in district and detained suspects for facilitation in murder of local journalist Tufail Rind, sources said.

Armed men gunned down local newsman, Tufail Ahmed Rind, in Mirpur Mathelo when he was carrying children to school on Wednesday morning. He was the secretary of Mirpur Mathelo press club.

Officials said that police have detained alleged facilitators of the murder and being questioned about the crime.

Sources said that the family of the slain journalist has kept the details of the case as the police could face difficulties in investigation if the FIR made public.

It is pertinent to mention here that an eight-year-old niece of Tufail Rind, who was accompanied to him at the time of his murder, had died of the shocking death of her uncle.

Police officials said that the murder investigation was ongoing and any progress will be announced soon.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least two journalists have earlier been killed in Sindh’s Ghotki district last year.

A journalist Nasrullah Gadani was shot dead, also in Ghotki. Gadani suffered serious gunshot wounds in an attack by unidentified assailants near Mirpur Mathelo, in May.

Unidentified armed men shot dead a local journalist Bachal Ghuniyo, in an attack in Rawanti area of Ghotki. The body of the slain journalist was moved to Ubauro Hospital.