Police detains 34 suspects in Machar Colony lynching incident

KARACHI: Police and Rangers in night raids in Machar Colony and adjoining areas after ruthless lynching of two telecom employees, have detained 34 suspects, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“Three more accused of the incident in which two persons lynched to death, have been identified from detained suspects,” police officials said. “So far six accused of the incident have been arrested,” officials added.

“Police questioning detainees to confirm their involvement in the incident,” according to officials.

The police had detained 16 suspects after the lynching incident at Karachi’s Machar Colony.

Three persons were arrested yesterday including an administrator of a mosque after ruthless killing of two workers of a telecom company.

Karachi police swung into action against the mob lynching of two persons in Machhar Colony on Friday who were later identified as the workers of a telecom company. Keamari police officials arrested two suspects in the mob lynching of the telecom employees.

Police said that eight suspects were identified with the help of available videos of the lynching incident. Police added that names, addresses and other information about eight suspects involved in hurling stones on the victims have been collected.

According to police, an eyewitness also identified the arrested men.

The families of the deceased employees received their bodies from Civil Hospital. According to the relatives, the deceased persons will be laid to rest in their ancestral areas of Naushahro Feroze and Thatta.

The policeman said the employees who were trying to save their lives from the mob in the car were dragged down and tortured to death with the construction blocks.

