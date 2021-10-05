Four police DIGs seek Sindh govt’s permission for out of province transfer  

KARACHI: Four Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) of the Sindh police have written a letter to the provincial government to implement their transfer out of the province, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

A letter has been written from the four DIGs namely Irfan Baloch, Qamar Zaman, Fida Mastoi, and Munir Shaikh, months after an establishment division’s order directed them to leave their charge in the province.

The establishment division had already transferred these police officials to provinces other than Sindh. In a letter today, the DIGs asked the Sindh government to allow their transfer under the rotation policy.

Yesterday it was reported that the Sindh government is likely to transfer the officers closer to the Inspector General Police (IGP) following a dispute over the promotions of government officers.

Sources told ARY News that the Sindh government took the decision after the central selection board approved the promotion of only three government officers.

It emerged that the dispute started after the promotion of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s personal staff officer (PSO) Farrukh Bashir and other senior officers was not approved.

Sources added that the chief minister had been told that the inspector general was responsible for the non-approval of the promotion to PSO Farrukh Bashir.

The Sindh chief minister ordered the chief secretary and IGP to write a letter for the expression of dislike, however, no letter was sent by the chief secretary so far.

Sources said that the central selection board had approved the promotion of only three officers including Muqaddas Haider, Abdus Salam Shaikh and Hameed Khoso. On the other hand, PSO Farrukh Bashir, Faisal Bashir, Rai Ejaz and Farooq Ahmed were not promoted.

