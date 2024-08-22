web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Friday, August 23, 2024
- Advertisement -

Police dismisses claims of “Free Ride Service” for women as false information

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The Hyderabad police on Thursday refuted claims circulating on social media about a “free ride service” for women traveling alone at night, labeling the information as misleading.

A post on the official social media account of the Hyderabad City Police on platform X clarified, “This is not true. Always verify facts from reliable sources before sharing. Spreading false information creates unnecessary panic and confusion.”

The clarification was issued in response to widespread messages suggesting that the city police had initiated a free travel scheme.

According to the false claims, women unable to secure a vehicle between 10 PM and 6 AM could request police assistance by contacting helpline numbers 1091 and 78370185555.

READ: ‘She was targeted because…’: Colleagues reveal shocking details of medic rape, murder case

The posts asserted that a control room vehicle, or the nearest PCR/SHO vehicle, would transport the woman to her destination free of charge.

The misleading messages encouraged recipients to share the information widely, urging them to inform their wives, daughters, sisters, mothers, and friends about the purported service.

As the posts gained traction on social media, the Hyderabad police responded, warning the public against believing such claims.

The police stressed that the importance of verifying information from reliable sources to prevent the spread of false news, which can lead to unnecessary fear and confusion.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.