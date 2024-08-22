Police dismisses claims of “Free Ride Service” for women as false information

The Hyderabad police on Thursday refuted claims circulating on social media about a “free ride service” for women traveling alone at night, labeling the information as misleading.

A post on the official social media account of the Hyderabad City Police on platform X clarified, “This is not true. Always verify facts from reliable sources before sharing. Spreading false information creates unnecessary panic and confusion.”

The clarification was issued in response to widespread messages suggesting that the city police had initiated a free travel scheme.

According to the false claims, women unable to secure a vehicle between 10 PM and 6 AM could request police assistance by contacting helpline numbers 1091 and 78370185555.

The posts asserted that a control room vehicle, or the nearest PCR/SHO vehicle, would transport the woman to her destination free of charge.

The misleading messages encouraged recipients to share the information widely, urging them to inform their wives, daughters, sisters, mothers, and friends about the purported service.

As the posts gained traction on social media, the Hyderabad police responded, warning the public against believing such claims.

The police stressed that the importance of verifying information from reliable sources to prevent the spread of false news, which can lead to unnecessary fear and confusion.