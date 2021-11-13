Police express suspicion of target killing in Korangi double murder case

KARACHI: Karachi police expressed suspicion of ‘target killing’ in the murder case of two persons in Karachi’s Korangi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Korangi Shah Jahan Khan rushed to the crime scene. He told the media that the killings of the two persons were apparently an enmity case.

He said that one of the slain persons is a mechanic while the second was an unidentified citizen. He detailed that the citizen came to the mechanic. Four unidentified men on two motorcycles came to the mechanic shop and opened fire on the citizen.

The police officer said that the mechanic received a bullet when the assailants were targeting the citizen.

The SSP Korangi said that an investigation is underway that will disclose more facts.

Earlier in the month, police in a major operation thwarted a major terror bid and arrested four terrorists of banned outfits in Karachi.

SSP Kemari Fida Hussain Janwri, Sher Shah police had conducted an intelligence-based operation in Paracha Cemetery, during which four alleged terrorists of the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were arrested.

The arrested terrorists were identified as Ryan alias Rio, Afzal, Shamim Khan alias Faisal alias Shah Hussain, Muzammil Zeb alias Nazar, Fida Hussain Janwari said.

The SSP Kemari had said that Ryan alias Rio is an international convicted accused, the accused was arrested in a drug case in Saudi Arabia.

Fida Hussain Janwari had said that the terrorists were hiding in the graveyard and 3 pistols, drugs and a motorcycle were recovered from their custody. Police had started an investigation in the case.

