Police fail to recover child abducted in Karachi nine months ago  

KARACHI: In what could be termed apathy of the police, an eight-year-old boy is not yet recovered after being kidnapped nine months ago as the abductors demanded Rs2 million for the release, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the eight-year-old boy Umar went missing while on his way to the tuition centre, which was at some distance from his home in Landhi 3 ½ area.

The family immediately reported the incident to the police and got a case registered at the Landhi police station. The family also received a letter late in the month of Ramzan from abductors who demanded an Rs2 million ransom and also provided transaction details.

However, it has been nine months since the child went missing but the police and Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC), the institution responsible for dealing with such cases in Karachi, have not yet made any progress in this regard.

The lack of seriousness from the police could be gauged from the fact that they have not been able to trace how the child was picked up while on his way to the tuition centre.

