Police file cases under Arms Act over New Year celebratory fire

KARACHI: Police filed cases under the Sindh Arms Act against perpetrators of celebratory firing in Karachi on the New Year’s night, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The police department had earlier warned to book the violators under attempt to murder and other clauses of the law over aerial firing on the new year’s eve.

Despite police warnings, citizens resorted to aerial firing in various areas of the metropolis late Friday night and early Saturday morning. Azizabad, Ranchore Lane, North Nazimabad, Korangi, Surjani, Saddar, Malir and other areas of the city reverberated with aerial firing as the clock struck the midnight.

Over 17 people including children sustained bullet wounds in firing the city, rescue officials said.

A 12-year-old boy was killed in celebratory firing in Ajmer Nagri of the city on New Year’s Eve. The body of the minor was handed over to the bereaved family after medico-legal formalities.

According to the law police could not file a case of attempt to murder on aerial firing and can only register complaint under the arms act. However, it can apply other clauses of the law in case of injury to a person in the firing.

Manghopir Police registered a case under the arms law and arrested a man Imran after his video of aerial firing went viral on the social media.

Earlier, the police warned that violators of the ban on aerial firing will be booked under murder charges.

“Anybody involved in aerial firing will be booked under attempt to murder charges while youngsters using motorbikes without silencers will be arrested,” a police official had said.

