Police file terror case after grenades found from Karachi

KARACHI: Garden Police filed a case about recovery of 20 hand grenades stuffed in a shopper found in a garbage dump, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

Police yesterday claimed to have foiled a terrorism bid in the city.

Garden police station has registered the case under the explosives and anti-terrorism law.

The grenades were kept hidden with an intention to use them in a terrorism act, according to the FIR registered with sub-inspector Malik Rasheed as complainant.

“A KMC inspector informed on phone about presence of hand grenades at the garbage dump,” according to the FIR. “20 hand grenades were found from the garbage dump, one of them was without number,” according to the first information report.

Unknown terrorists have been named in the case.

SSP City Sarfaraz Nawaz yesterday said that they have recovered a shopper carrying 20 hand grenades from a garbage dump in the Dhobi Ghat area of Garden.

“Bomb Disposal Squad is currently involved in defusing the bombs and clearing the area,” he said and added that a heavy contingent of police has been deployed to the area to avert any untoward incident.

The officials of Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) later defused the hand grenades. According to BDS, they found explosive material and ball bearing along with hand grenades.

It was learnt that a scavenger found the hand grenades from the garbage in Dhobi Ghat who immediately informed an employee of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

