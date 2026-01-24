Police files Gul Plaza fire case against unknown accused

KARACHI: The Police has filed the case of Gul Plaza fire incident against unknown person under the clauses of negligence and carelessness, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The case of the fire incident has been registered with the government as complainant and the copy of the FIR has been sealed.

The FIR didn’t point out any accused of the deadly fire incident.

“The fire incident was the result of utter negligence and carelessness,” the FIR read. The safety measures were not taken in Gul Plaza mall. “The lights in the market turned off causing difficulties for the people in the premises,” according to the first information report (FIR).

“Several gates were also locked which further aggravated the situation”, FIR read.

The names of the responsible persons will be added to the FIR after investigation of the incident.

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah yesterday announced registration of the case.

A search operation at the fire-wrecked premises of Gul Plaza at M.A. Jinnah Road has been underway on the 8th day of the massive blaze on Saturday that have claimed several lives including 77 persons still untraced.

A technical and investigation team accompanied with the deputy commissioner south visited Gul Plaza premises and inspected ground floor of the devastated building.

Officials said that 90 per cent search operation has been completed so far. The search teams also included the urban search and Rescue 1122 teams.

So far, 71 bodies have been recovered and 15 of them have been identified so far. Still several persons missing in the market fire incident have been untraced.

The massive fire at Gul Plaza on January 17, left the city in shock, claiming lives and leaving many unaccounted for. While the blaze was extinguished, the building remains structurally unstable. Search teams, supported by the Army, Rangers, and civil authorities, continue searching for missing persons, while engineers assess the damaged structure.